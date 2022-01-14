$0.54 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. UDR posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $5,966,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in UDR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in UDR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

