$0.67 EPS Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.