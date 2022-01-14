$0.76 EPS Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

