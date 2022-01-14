$0.94 EPS Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.97.

CBSH stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.35. 18,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 126,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

