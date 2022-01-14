$0.95 EPS Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. 2,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

