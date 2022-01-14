$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.94. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,395. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

