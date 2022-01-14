$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. TTEC has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

