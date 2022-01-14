$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTEC.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.
In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TTEC opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. TTEC has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $113.37.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
