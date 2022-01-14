10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $2,369,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,402 shares of company stock valued at $39,350,550. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.68 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

