11,294 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,290,000 after acquiring an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of FE opened at $41.59 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

