11,564 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 78,085 shares during the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

CLOV stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

