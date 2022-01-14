13,228 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

