13,707 Shares in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 202,776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 202,776 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $19,921,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period.

BIB stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $113.06.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

