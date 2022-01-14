13,749 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

