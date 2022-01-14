1,421 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML traded up $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $736.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,942. The firm has a market cap of $301.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $796.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.87. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

