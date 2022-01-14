1,870 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $197.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.06 and its 200 day moving average is $218.41. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $195.15 and a twelve month high of $247.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.624 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

