1,874 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,874 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,121 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in F5 Networks by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

FFIV opened at $236.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

