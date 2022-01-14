1irstcoin Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $23,622.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001295 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00098622 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.