2,229 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 101.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.