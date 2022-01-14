$26.33 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report sales of $26.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Eargo posted sales of $22.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eargo.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 764.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 937,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,068,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,154,016. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $214.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 6.24.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

