26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Trading Up 0.4%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADERU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,044,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 35.5% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $296,000.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

