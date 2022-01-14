26,800 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

NYSE ONON opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Williams Financial Group raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

ON Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.