$270.69 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce $270.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.17 million and the highest is $271.21 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $267.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.72. 491,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $52.67 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

