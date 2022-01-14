$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

NYSE IQV traded down $8.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.07. 567,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.29. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

