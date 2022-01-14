$36.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $36.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.35 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $33.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $130.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.24 billion to $136.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.97 billion to $153.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $25.02. 184,843,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,950,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 155,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

