361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in December

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIOF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.