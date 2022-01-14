361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in December

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIOF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Get 361 Degrees International alerts:

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.