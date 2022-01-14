36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 96,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 40,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock has a market cap of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRKR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

36Kr Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

