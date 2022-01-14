3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $10,525,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in 3M by 753.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in 3M by 45.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 185,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,195. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

