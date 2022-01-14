$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,196,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

