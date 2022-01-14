4,100 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $304.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.92 and its 200 day moving average is $326.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

