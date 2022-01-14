4,248 Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $119,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $147,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LICY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

NYSE:LICY opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.