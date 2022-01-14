4,555 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.40. 73,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

