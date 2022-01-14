48,000 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $80.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

