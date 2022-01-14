5,000 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $72.10. 66,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.