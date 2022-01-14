5,100 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,888 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,098,000.

FEZ stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

