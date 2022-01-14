$557.90 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $557.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $588.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.30 million. Stepan posted sales of $494.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NYSE SCL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.27. 29,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stepan by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

