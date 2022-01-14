55I LLC Acquires Shares of 1,312 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

55I LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $180.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.