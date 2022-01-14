55I LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

ISTB stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

