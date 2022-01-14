55I LLC Invests $224,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $207.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $208.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.55.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.