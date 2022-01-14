55I LLC Sells 4,109 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

55I LLC cut its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $95.52 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.40 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89.

