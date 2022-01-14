$62.82 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report $62.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.70 million and the lowest is $60.80 million. Veracyte posted sales of $34.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $214.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.98 million to $218.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $278.76 million, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $29.47 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

