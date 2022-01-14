$680.07 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce sales of $680.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.60 million to $681.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $668.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,412. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $142.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after acquiring an additional 88,334 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

