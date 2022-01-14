$709.10 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post $709.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.50 million and the lowest is $708.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $580.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST traded down $20.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.