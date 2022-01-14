$734.44 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce sales of $734.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.92 million and the lowest is $719.30 million. Endo International posted sales of $760.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 4,735,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,490. The firm has a market cap of $778.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.08. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 63.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Endo International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Endo International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

