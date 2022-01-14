$818.67 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $818.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $814.70 million to $828.90 million. Match Group posted sales of $651.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Match Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.20. 2,610,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,807. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $147.57. Match Group has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.