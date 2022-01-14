8,194 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Truist downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.87.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.