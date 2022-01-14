8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 786,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.03. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in 8X8 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in 8X8 by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 8X8 by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 388,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

