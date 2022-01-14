908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The stock has a market cap of $490.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $692,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $2,107,519. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 555,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 331,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

