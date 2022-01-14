9,595 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Acquired by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meritor by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. 788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

