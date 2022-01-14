9,595 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Acquired by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meritor by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. 788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02.
In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
