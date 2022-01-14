9,975 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after buying an additional 99,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.99.

Shares of GATX opened at $101.58 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

