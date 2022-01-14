9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 51,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 79,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFU. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in 9F in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 9F in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9F during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 9F during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

